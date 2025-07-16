RIYADH - Saudi Deputy Minister of Health for Population Health, Dr. Abdullah Asiri, has issued a public warning against the unsupervised use of anti-obesity medications such as Ozempic and Mounjaro, emphasizing the serious health risks associated with misuse.



In a post on his official X account, Dr. Asiri cautioned that reckless reliance on these drugs or drastic dietary changes — such as extreme calorie restriction or rigid vegan diets — can result in nutritional imbalances that negatively affect overall health.



He noted that dietary supplements are generally unnecessary when one follows a well-balanced and complete diet.



He also advised the public to avoid foods high in fat and irritating spices, and to incorporate regular physical activity, such as walking and exercise, into their daily routines to maintain a healthy lifestyle without resorting to quick fixes or risky solutions.



His remarks come amid growing concern from medical professionals about the increasing popularity of weight-loss drugs being used without prescriptions, raising red flags over long-term safety and potential side effects.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).