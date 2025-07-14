Arab Finance: The General Authority for the Suez Canal Economic Zone (SCZone) has succeeded in attracting investments totaling $8.5 billion over the past three years, according to a statement.

These investments mark the signing of 297 projects from various nationalities across the SCZone's ports and industrial zones

These contracts include 121 projects, secured in fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, with investments of $4.4 billion.

The authority attributed these achievements to the development of world-class infrastructure and facilities, as well as the development of one-stop services for investors.