VIENNA: The UAE’s non-oil economy remains on solid ground, with the June PMI expanding slightly to stand at 53.5, following a solid level of 53.3 in May and 54 in April, signalling continued expansion, despite some deceleration in momentum, according to OPEC Monthly Oil Market Report (MOMR) for July.

Moreover, the monthly report said, the private sector continued to perform strongly, with the UAE’s real estate and tourism sectors continuing to show strong momentum in 2025. In Dubai, year-to-date real estate transaction volumes through June rose 24%, y-o-y, with values up 38%, y-o-y, reflecting broad-based growth across all segments. In June alone, volumes and values increased by around 17%, y-o-y.

In Abu Dhabi, 2Q25 real-estate volumes rose 7%, y-o-y, while values surged 45% on an annual basis.

Tourism in Dubai also remained robust, with May 2025 arrivals up 6%, y-o-y, and year-to-date figures around 7% higher than the previous year. This level is about 21% above pre-COVID-19 levels, while hotel occupancy rose to 83%. In the meantime, the country is actively diversifying the economy and building international partnerships to support investment and economic diversification.

The MOMR noted that important developments include new agreements on the launch of a UAE-US Framework on Advanced Technology Cooperation, underscoring a shared focus on innovation, investment, and the strategic transferral of knowledge. These efforts, among others, are part of broader national strategies to position the country as a global centre for innovation and sustainable economic growth.