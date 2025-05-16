ABU DHABI: Mohamed bin Hadi Al Husseini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, emphasised that US President Donald Trump’s visit to the UAE will significantly expand financial and economic relations between the two countries, adding that the visit showcases the mutual trust and deep partnership in various sectors, particularly in finance and investment.

The Minister pointed out that the visit’s timing is of great importance, as the world undergoes rapid economic transformations, which emphasises the need to enhance financial cooperation between the UAE and the United States, especially in areas such as sustainable financial policy development, expertise exchange, and financial market integration.

Al Hussaini also noted that the Ministry of Finance is collaborating closely with US financial and economic entities to improve communication channels, facilitate capital flow, and foster an environment conducive to bilateral investment.

He stressed that the financial ties between the two countries are a cornerstone of a broader economic framework and contribute to the stability of the global financial system.

“This visit will pave the way for more strategic partnerships and open new avenues for cooperation in key areas,” he said. “It aligns with the vision of both nations and their commitment to building a resilient, competitive economy driven by innovation, sustainability, and global openness.”