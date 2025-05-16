Muscat: Khazaen Economic City has signed a new investment agreement with Sohar Food & Beverage LLC to establish a beverage manufacturing facility within its dedicated Food City zone.

The project, covering 15,000 sqm and valued at RO 8 million, will produce carbonated drinks and natural juices.

Facilitated through the Invest in Oman lounge, the partnership reflects growing inter-agency cooperation to attract high-quality investments and aligns with national efforts to boost food security and local industrial value.

