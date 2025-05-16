Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, officially inaugurated the India-UAE: Partners in Progress Conclave, held in Dubai.

In his keynote address, Sheikh Nahyan affirmed that the theme of the conclave reflects the depth of the commercial, economic, and cultural ties between the UAE and the Republic of India. "We are confident that our cooperation will continue to create robust opportunities for mutual benefit and shared progress.”

He stated, “We in the UAE greatly value India’s remarkable achievements across all sectors and its growing stature on the global stage. We commend its steadfast commitment to the well-being of its people. In a world often challenged by turbulence, we take pride in the strength of our political, commercial, and educational ties with India.”

He added, “The friendship between our peoples dates back centuries—long before the formation of our modern nations—and has grown into fruitful commercial and cultural partnerships. This conclave is a vital platform to reinforce those relations by fostering synergies, creating opportunities, and encouraging bilateral initiatives.”

He emphasised that the shared vision between the leaderships of both countries is built on global engagement, civil dialogue, and a collective drive for peace and prosperity. He pointed out that the UAE and India are aligned in their commitment to education, environmental stewardship, public health and safety, and openness to trade, investment, and culture.

He continued, “President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan remains deeply committed to the UAE’s global leadership in progress and innovation. This is strongly supported by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai. Our nation today represents a harmonious blend of modernity and heritage, social development and economic sustainability.”

He applauded the vision and leadership of Aroon Purie and his team at the India Today Group, as well as the involvement of the UAE India Business Council, urging all participants to continue building on the outcomes of the conclave through recognition of inspirational role models, award programs, and sustainable support networks for the UAE–India partnerships.

He concluded, “I warmly welcome you once again to this important gathering and look forward to the innovative strategies that will emerge from it. Let this conclave serve as a platform for knowledge exchange, relationship-building, and the creation of a brighter shared future.”

The inaugural edition of the UAE–India: Partners in Progress Conclave marked a milestone in the evolving strategic partnership between the UAE and India. Organised by the UAE India Business Council – UAE Chapter in collaboration with the India Today Group, the conclave brought together top policymakers, business leaders, diplomats, and innovators to shape the next chapter of bilateral cooperation under the framework of the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries.

Held in the wake of the historic visit of the H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Defence, to India and a series of significant recent agreements, the event underscored the central role of the UAE India Business Council – UAE Chapter in enhancing trade partnerships and bilateral cooperation in critical sectors such as healthcare, education, and culture.

Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, highlighted the council’s strategic importance, stating, “The UAE India Business Council – UAE Chapter serves as an institutional pillar in our journey towards a comprehensive economic partnership. It translates political will into real partnerships. This conclave illustrates how UAE–India ties are shifting from bilateral trade to deep collaboration across sectors that will shape our shared future.”

The event further reinforced the strategic UAE–India relationship, leveraging CEPA’s momentum to explore promising new areas such as artificial intelligence, energy transition, digital infrastructure, and cultural diplomacy. This forward-looking approach demonstrates both nations’ shared commitment to sustainable growth and innovation.

A notable highlight was the institutional expansion of the UAE India Business Council – UAE Chapter, marked by the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the Dubai Health Authority to establish the UAE–India Friendship Hospital—a milestone in healthcare diplomacy and human-centered collaboration.

The conclave featured high-level discussions offering deep insights into areas such as logistics, renewable energy, fintech, and education, resulting in practical strategies for cross-border business growth. Complementing these economic dialogues, a dynamic session on cinema and soft power spotlighted the role of cultural exchange in strengthening mutual understanding.

The event laid out a roadmap for a deeper and more dynamic UAE–India partnership by interweaving strategic, institutional, and cultural threads. The conclave affirmed the UAE India Business Council’s position not only as an organiser but as a catalyst in shaping a future-oriented economic corridor between India and the UAE.

Key founding members and major corporations such as KAF Holdings, DP World, Tata Sons, YFS Facilities, Apparel Group, and Bumerk, alongside academic institutions, took part in the event.

Distinguished attendees included Sunjay Sudhir, Ambassador of India to the UAE‏; Satish Kumar Sivan, Consul General of India to Dubai and the Northern Emirates; and a group of businessmen.

The event also featured a rich lineup of thematic panel discussions on innovation, energy, retail, and tourism, with prominent participants.