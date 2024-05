Muscat: Sultan Salim Al Habsi, Minister of Finance received in his office today Dr. Mahmoud Mohieldin, Executive Director at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to discuss several topics of common concern.

The two sides highlighted international and local growth forecasts and the effects of public policies in tackling financial crises, as well as Oman’s efforts in green sustainable financing.

