Dubai Chambers has announced that it will organise the Dubai Business Forum – China in Beijing from 21st to 22nd August this year.

The event will be the first in a series of international editions of the forum, which will be hosted in prominent financial and business cities around the world to highlight the promising opportunities created by the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33).

The initiative comes as part of the chambers’ ongoing efforts to encourage foreign direct investment, support the objectives of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33), and consolidate Dubai's position as a leading global business destination.

By hosting the Dubai Business Forum – China, Dubai Chambers aims to showcase the diverse investment opportunities available in the emirate, attract multinational companies and fast-growing startups from China to Dubai, and support Chinese investors and companies in establishing impactful partnerships with their counterparts in the emirate, as well as drive growth in bilateral trade and investments.

The event will feature a variety of sessions and panel discussions focusing on key sectors that align with Dubai’s economic agenda, including the digital economy, healthcare, finance, retail, tourism, travel, and real estate.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Chairman of Dubai International Chamber, commented, “Dubai has established a reputation among the global business community as one of the world’s leading destinations in terms of creating opportunities and building fruitful partnerships. The emirate is continuing to enhance its position as an attractive choice for international investments due to its numerous competitive advantages, close relationships with countries across the globe, and world-class business environment, which offers ideal conditions for growth and expansion.”

He added, “By organising the forum, Dubai Chambers has succeeded in creating an impactful platform that will further strengthen the emirate’s position as a leading global hub for business, trade, and investments. China is the ideal destination to launch the first international edition due to its key role in the global economy as a centre for industry, commerce, and advanced technologies, as well as the well-established and growing economic relations between Dubai and China at all levels.”

Reflecting Dubai's increasingly pivotal role in shaping global investment prospects and economic partnerships, the Dubai Business Forum – China will bring together key stakeholders from the public and private sectors in both markets to discuss economic partnerships, develop international business networks, and explore investment opportunities.

In November 2023, Dubai Chambers organised the first edition of the Dubai Business Forum with the participation of more than 2,000 decision-makers, business leaders, investors, and economic experts from around the world.

The launch of the Dubai Business Forum – China will contribute to achieving the chambers’ key objectives, which include stimulating strategic economic partnerships, developing cross-border trade relations, and creating new investment opportunities both locally and globally, as well as exploring new horizons for business, trade, and investments between Dubai and promising markets around the world.

The event in China is set to build on the remarkable success of the inaugural edition of the Dubai Business Forum, which brought together representatives of prominent government and private sector institutions from around the world to discuss emerging trends and shape the future of business.