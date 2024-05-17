The visual identity of the ‘UAE Customs’ logo was announced on Thursday, as an official unified identity representing the customs sector in the UAE with its federal and local components. This step solidifies the concept of unity and effective partnership among all customs components in the country, in addition to using this identity as a unified identity for the customs sector in the country in international representation and global forums.

With the support and guidance of Ali Mohammed Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security, Major General Suhail Saeed Al Khaili, Director-General of the Authority, launched the new visual identity during the 2024 Customs Partners event organised by the General Customs Administration at the Authority in Dubai.

The event included honouring a number of ministries, authorities, current and former customs leaders in the country, and private sector companies. Additionally, several customs inspectors and customs employees from various customs administrations were honoured in appreciation of their outstanding contributions and efforts in implementing customs projects, initiatives, and seizures.

In a virtual speech, Ian Saunders, Secretary-General of the World Customs Organisation (WCO), said that the event represents a reaffirmation of the joint commitment between the organisation and the UAE to enhance global customs practices. He noted that the organisation enjoys a strong partnership with the UAE at both regional and global levels.

Cooperation between them extends to vital areas such as rules of origin, intellectual property rights, risk management, and the control of small arms and light weapons, among others.

He added, "The WCO finds itself at a critical juncture, facing rapid technological advancements, environmental crises, and complex geopolitical dynamics. Through continuous collaboration with strong partners like the UAE, we can overcome the challenges we face and enhance customs practices that benefit not only the members of the World Customs Organisation but also the global trading community."

He praised the Authorised Economic Operator programme as a model of successful cooperation between the WCO and the UAE, noting that the programme currently benefits 123 trusted companies in the country, significantly facilitating trade and security across borders.

Ahmed Abdullah bin Lahej Al Falasi, Director-General of Customs at the Authority, stated in his opening speech at the ceremony that UAE Customs has achieved digital transformation and has innovated and developed various systems, applications, and devices in logistics operations, customs inspection, control, risk management, combating drug and hazardous material smuggling, as well as combating money laundering and terrorism financing related to trade. This has helped UAE Customs become a leader regionally and globally.