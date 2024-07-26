MUSCAT: Global technology giant Honeywell has signed an agreement with US sustainable aviation specialist Odys Aviation to collaborate in the development of a ground control station necessary to support the rollout of uncrewed aircraft for aerial logistics in the Sultanate of Oman.

The announcement comes less than a week after California-headquartered Odys Aviation signed a landmark pact with Oman’s national transport operator Mwasalat to enable the introduction of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft powered by hybrid-electric propulsion systems – to support aerial cargo deliveries for the first time in Oman.

Under the agreement, Odys Aviation and Mwsalat Oman have committed to collaborating on the development of programmes centring on the planned deployment of a fleet of 25 of Odys’ Laila generation of uncrewed aircraft in Oman. The first of these pilot programmes is targeted for launch in 2025 along unpopulated and defined routes, Odys’s Laila is described a hybrid-electric VTOL aircraft designed in multiple configurations for cargo and capable of transporting payloads up to 60kg with a 400 km range. Missions operated via these aircraft provide a low-carbon air cargo alternative for routes across Oman, opening up opportunities that have previously been time-consuming or inaccessible because of infrastructure and geographical challenges.

On Wednesday, July 23, 2024, Odys announced that it had tapped Honeywell’s aerospace arm to assist in the establishment of ground control stations to enable the introduction of aerial logistics services in Oman, among locations around the Pacific. A memorandum of understanding (MoU) to this effect was signed on the sidelines of the Farnborough Airshow in the UK, it said.

“Earlier today at the Farnborough International Airshow, we announced a partnership with Honeywell Aerospace Technologies to collaborate on the development of ground control stations that will support the launch of our Laila aircraft for BVLOS (Beyond Visual Line of Sight) operations in Oman and the Pacific,” Odys Aviation said in a post. “With pilot operations slated for 2025, we're excited to be working with the Honeywell team to bring hybrid-electric AAM (advanced air mobility) technology to reality,” it added.

Honeywell said its Ground Control Station can be scaled to meet the needs of any VTOL platform, besides enabling remote pilots to manage multiple vehicles simultaneously, over long distances, and without direct visual contact.

Mwasalat Oman CEO Bader al Nadabi welcomed the collaboration announced by Odys Aviation and Honeywell. “Mwasalat is excited to be pushing the boundaries of sustainable aviation and working with companies like Honeywell and Odys Aviation to bring the region closer to rolling out operations. Together with the proven experience of Honeywell and the technological innovation of Odys Aviation, Oman is laying meaningful groundwork to becoming a leader in this exciting new age of aviation, and as a leading company in providing transportation to Oman, we’re excited to be at the forefront of this revolution,” Al Nadabi said in a statement.

David Shilliday, Vice President, Advanced Air Mobility, Honeywell Aerospace Technologies, commented: “As companies seek to expand their development and operation of uncrewed vehicles, safe operation from a remote environment is critical. Our planned collaboration with Odys Aviation will represent a significant milestone, moving our innovative solutions from testing to real-life scenarios.”

