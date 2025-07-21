RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s Digital Government Authority (DGA) has announced the closure and integration of 267 digital platforms across various government sectors as part of ongoing efforts to enhance user experience and increase digital efficiency.

The move reflects a broader commitment to improving the quality of government digital services and ensuring platform integration in line with Saudi Arabia’s strategic digital transformation goals.

According to a statement from the DGA, the closures come under a regulatory framework that includes new governance standards, the adoption of shared technical resources such as the National Single Sign-On system, e-payment gateways, and the Government Integration Channel.

All platforms are also required to adhere to the unified design code known as the “Platform Code,” enabling streamlined and effective digital services.

The initiative is part of the “Inclusive Government” program launched in 2022, which has reduced the number of government digital platforms from 817 to 550 as of the end of H1 2025.

The program aims to optimize government resource usage and deliver more efficient and user-centered digital services, supporting the Kingdom’s broader digital transformation and improving public satisfaction.

The DGA emphasized the importance of collaboration among government entities in developing and managing domains and digital platforms.

Central to the strategy is the national app "Tawakkalna," operated by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA), which is being positioned as the primary gateway for accessing unified government services.

The authority reaffirmed its commitment to building an integrated digital ecosystem that enhances the performance of digital platforms and elevates the Kingdom’s position in global digital government indicators.

