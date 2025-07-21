MUSCAT: The Dhofar Seasons app is transforming the way tourists experience Khareef Dhofar, offering a suite of electronic services that simplify travel, plan recreational activities and provide vital information - all in one place. This comprehensive digital guide ensures that visitors enjoy a seamless, memorable experience during the monsoon season.

Launched by Dhofar Municipality in coordination with relevant authorities, the app consolidates services to support the governorate’s tourism efforts. It offers details on key tourist attractions, a full calendar of events, ticketing and booking services and real-time updates throughout the season.

Available for download on smartphones, the app requires basic user registration and is frequently updated to align with Dhofar’s three major tourist seasons. It allows users to explore Dhofar’s majestic mountains, pristine beaches and lush green plains while also helping them locate accommodations, restaurants and entertainment suited to their interests.

Since its launch, the app has attracted over 145,000 users, receiving praise for its intuitive design and rich content. It has become one of the governorate's most notable digital innovations, reflecting Dhofar’s broader commitment to smart tourism and digital transformation.

Through digital applications like Dhofar Seasons, the Ministry of Heritage and Tourism continues to advance its strategy to modernise the tourism sector. These innovations are part of a broader vision to enhance visitor experiences, meet evolving traveller expectations and elevate the quality of services during Oman’s most vibrant tourist season.

