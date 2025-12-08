KUWAIT CITY - The Board of Directors of Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) approved the transformation of Kuwait Petroleum International (Q8) into a closed Kuwaiti shareholding company wholly owned by KPC, in accordance with Supreme Petroleum Council Resolution No. 125/2 issued on June 18, 2025.

The decision followed a review of Law No. 6/1980 on the establishment of KPC, and defined the powers of its Board of Directors, as well as the new company’s Articles of Association.

The board assigned ShafiTaleb Al-Ajmi as Chief Executive Officer of the company. It also approved the recommendations of the Compensation and Employee and Leadership Development Committee of KPC and its subsidiaries regarding the formation of the company’s Board of Directors

The appointed members are Shukri Abdulaziz Al-Mahrous, Areej Yousef Al-Bahr, ShafiTaleb Al-Ajmi, Fahad Saad Al-Mutairi, Dhari Hamed Al-She then introduced the members of the association’s founding executive committee and the organizing committee for the celebration, praising their dedication to the success of this significant event.

In closing, Ambassador Thoms congratulated all members of the association on the launch of this new chapter of collaborative work, stating that the initiative “will be a true platform for strengthening African-Kuwaiti relations and the beginning of a long path of fruitful cooperation”.

She also emphasized the commitment to further enhancing the partnership with Kuwait.

In addition, Assistant Foreign Minister for Legal Affairs Tahani Al- Nasser expressed her sincere gratitude for the invitation to represent Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and deliver a speech at the official launch of the African Women Diplomats’ Dinner, which marked the establishment of the African Women Diplomats Association in Kuwait. She said the association is a positive step toward strengthening diplomatic efforts, and it represents one of many avenues that contribute to promoting peace and cooperation between countries.

Al-Nasser affirmed that the historical relations between Kuwait and African countries are deeply rooted, spanning more than sixty years. She stressed that Kuwait’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs recognizes this important association as part of African diplomatic activity, which holds a significant and prominent presence both in Kuwait and globally. Al-Nasser highlighted that African female diplomats play a key role with full commitment to African identity while celebrating the continent’s rich political, economic, and cultural heritage, particularly during the annual Africa Day on May 25.

Arab Times | © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

