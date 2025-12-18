Wood has secured more than $1 billion in contract wins across the Middle East in 2025, marking the second consecutive year of record sales bookings in the region.

Wood has seen a near 20 per cent increase in awards compared to 2024, with wins across UAE, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman and Qatar.

Contracts awarded include:

Engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) contract to expand the ADNOC Gas Habshan facility. This is the largest project awarded this year, and involves substantial upgrades, operational efficiency improvements, brownfield modifications and the installation of new facilities.

Project management and engineering services for PetroChina at the West Qurna 1 oilfield in southern Iraq.

Project management consultancy (PMC) to TA’ZIZ for the development of the UAE’s first methanol production facility in Al Ruwais Industrial City, Abu Dhabi.

A series of decarbonisation contracts for flare gas reduction and carbon efficiency project solutions across the largest oil fields in Iraq.

An advisory and due diligence framework for a global energy and chemicals investment company.

Gerry Traynor, President of Projects Eastern Hemisphere at Wood said: “Our continued success in the Middle East shows the trust clients place in our teams and our ability to deliver complex projects at scale in support of national ambitions. In 2026, we’ll build on that momentum by strengthening our local presence and developing talent to drive sustainable growth.”

Ellis Renforth, President of Operations for Europe, Middle East and Africa said: “This year we’ve delivered critical solutions across the Middle East to improve asset reliability and cut emissions. In 2026, we’ll build on this success by expanding our operations and maintenance services in the region. Our focus is on proven approaches to asset management and modifications that improve efficiency and reduce downtime - practical steps that strengthen energy security and decarbonisation.”

Stuart Turl, Vice President of Middle East Consulting said: “Decarbonisation and digitalisation remain central to how we support clients in the Middle East. This year, we launched our specialist Middle East Energy Transition and Digital & AI Hubs to further support clients in accelerating emissions reduction while unlocking efficiencies through AI-driven solutions. This in-region advisory enables practical pathways to carbon reduction while supporting national visions for a sustainable energy future. Delivery has already spanned initiatives such as minerals procurement, hydrogen production facilities, and carbon capture and storage infrastructure.”

