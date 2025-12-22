Dutch and British wholesale gas prices edged lower early on Monday, ‍as ample ‍supply from Norway and from liquefied natural gas ​offset expectations colder weather across the continent would drive up demand.

Prices ⁠moved in a narrow range in thin trade ahead of ⁠the Christmas public ‌holiday later in the week.

The benchmark Dutch front-month contract at the TTF hub was down 0.25 ⁠euros at 27.95 euros per megawatt hour, or $9.61 per mmBtu, by 0921 GMT, LSEG data showed.

The Dutch February price was down 0.18 euros at 27.70 euros per ⁠MWh.

The British day-ahead contract ​was down 1.00 pence at 72.25 per therm.

"All market participants, including investment funds, ‍seem to be in a wait-and-see position. While fundamentals are currently bearish, ​they are all aware that some risk factors particularly on the U.S. supply side could reverse the trend if prices continue to fall," analysts at Engie's EnergyScan said in a morning note.

Europe’s gas storage sites are 67.24% full, the latest data from Gas Infrastructure Europe showed.

As the continent enters winter with lower storage levels than in recent years, buyers may be ⁠compelled to step up LNG procurement ‌in January and February, said Aly Blakeway, manager of Atlantic LNG at S&P Global Energy. In the European carbon ‌market, the ⁠benchmark contract was 0.13 euros lower at 86.92 euros a metric ⁠ton.

