Muscat: Oman is expected to experience warmer-than-average temperatures across most regions from December 2025 to February 2026, according to the latest seasonal weather bulletin issued by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

The outlook shows a consistent warming trend over the three-month period, with temperatures in December forecast to rise above the climatological average in the majority of the Sultanate, while parts of the southeastern coast may see conditions closer to or slightly below normal.

In its bulletin, the CAA explained that the seasonal forecast serves as an initial long-range indicator of expected climate patterns and does not replace the importance of monitoring short- and medium-range forecasts. The rainfall outlook for the same period points to generally average to below-average precipitation across the country. For December 2025, rainfall is expected to be around the seasonal average, though some areas may record lower totals. In January 2026, rainfall conditions are projected to remain close to the climatic norm, with a chance of higher-than-average rainfall in the far northern parts of Oman. By February 2026, most regions are again expected to see rainfall near the seasonal average, with a tendency toward lower amounts in some locations.

The warming trend is expected to persist through January and February 2026, with temperatures likely to remain above the climatological average across most regions. Some southeastern coastal areas may continue to experience near-average or slightly cooler temperatures, but the broader pattern remains one of elevated temperature levels across the Sultanate.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

