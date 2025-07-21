Saudi Gazette report



RIYADH — Saudi Arabia Railways (SAR) announced record operational results for the first half of 2025, transporting 7.93 million passengers across over 21,000 trips on its North, East, and Haramain High-Speed train networks — an 8% increase compared to the same period in 2024.



The strong performance was bolstered by exceptional service during the Hajj season, which saw 1.2 million pilgrims transported via the Haramain line and 1.8 million via the Mashair Metro, totaling over 2,100 Hajj-related train journeys.



On the freight side, SAR moved 14.93 million tons of minerals and goods — up 13% year-on-year — helping remove over 700,000 truck trips from the Kingdom’s roads.



This shift resulted in fuel savings exceeding 72 million liters and a reduction of 190,000 tons in carbon emissions, supporting Saudi Arabia’s environmental sustainability goals and logistics efficiency targets.



SAR CEO Dr. Bashar Al-Malik said the figures reflect the company’s commitment to providing sustainable, efficient transport solutions in alignment with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy.



Beyond operations, SAR continues to deliver long-term economic and environmental impact. Its local content initiative, part of the “Asasat” program, is on track to surpass 60% by the end of the year, supporting national industries and creating quality job opportunities for Saudi talent.



Al-Malik also emphasized SAR’s vital role in advancing the Saudi Green Initiative by reducing emissions, lowering reliance on conventional trucking, and offering cleaner alternatives that enhance quality of life in cities across the Kingdom.