RIYADH — Saudi Arabia’s delivery sector recorded a growing performance in the second quarter of 2025, with more than 101 million orders processed across the Kingdom, the General Transport Authority announced on Monday.

The Riyadh region led in total order volume, registering over 45.68 million orders — equivalent to 45% of nationwide activity. It was followed by Makkah with 21.47 million orders (21%), and the Eastern Province with 16.1 million orders (15%).

Other regions saw notable figures as well: Madinah (4.71 million orders, 4%), Asir (3.61 million, 3%), Qassim (2.93 million, 2%), Tabuk (1.8 million, 1.77%), Hail (1.65 million, 1.64%), Jazan (1.2 million, 1.22%), Al-Jouf (779,000, 0.77%), Najran (666,000, 0.66%), the Northern Borders (552,000, 0.54%), and Al-Baha (215,000, 0.21%).

The sector’s growth has been fueled by enhanced regulations and frameworks that have enabled logistics companies to improve service quality and efficiency.

Investments in digital infrastructure and innovative logistics technologies have improved responsiveness and boosted competitiveness.

This rise also reflects changing consumer behavior and growing reliance on e-commerce, coupled with ongoing technological advancements and solutions that continue to reshape the delivery landscape in the Kingdom.

