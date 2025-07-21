National Printing S.A.E., an integrated printing and packaging platform in Egypt, is planning to float up to 10% of its shares on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX), as per an emailed press release.

The initial public offering (IPO) will involve the sale of up to 21.171 million existing ordinary shares by National Printing International Holding S.A.L., Grandview Investment Holdings Corp, and other minority shareholders.

The offering will include a private tranche committed by Saudi Arabian entrepreneur and investor Omran Mohammed AlOmran as cornerstone investor, in addition to a public tranche open for subscription. Both tranches will be offered at the same price per share.

National Printing is in the process of obtaining approvals from the Financial Regulatory Authority (FRA), including the public subscription notice.

Subject to these approvals and market conditions, the subscription period for the public tranche is expected to take place from July 27th to 31st, 2025.

National Printing’s shares are listed on the EGX under the symbol NAPR.CA.

