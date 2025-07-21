Arab Finance: The container ship CMA CGM ZEPHYR has transited through the Suez Canal as part of the southern convoy transiting through the new canal on its voyage from Singapore to the Alexandria Port, according to a press release.

This voyage marks the tenth for container ships transiting through the canal following the recent incentives and flexible marketing policies implemented by the Suez Canal Authority (SCA) to attract more ships.

Meanwhile, Circular No. (3/2025) grants a discount of 15% to container ships of a net tonnage exceeding 130,000 tons, whether laden or in ballast, for three months as of the date of the circular's implementation.

The Malta-flagged CMA CGM ZEPHYR led the southbound traffic. The ship is 366 meters long, 51 meters wide, and has a draft of 53 feet. Its gross tonnage is 164,000 tons, and it carries 11,800 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs).

Ossama Rabiee, Chairman and Managing Director of the SCA, affirmed that the authority continues to provide its navigational services and adopt mechanisms that maintain the regular flow of traffic through the canal despite tensions in the Red Sea.

The authority maintains flexible marketing and pricing policies, in addition to providing new maritime and logistical services to meet the requirements of clients under normal circumstances and in emergencies.

Rabiee added that the new measures successfully attracted six CMA CGM transits in addition to four MSC transits through the Suez Canal.

In its latest report, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) expected the Suez Canal revenues to drop to $3.6 billion in fiscal year (FY) 2024/2025, compared to $6.6 billion at the end of FY2023/2024.