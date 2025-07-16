Muscat: Oman Airports Management Company signed on Wednesday an agreement with Changi Airport in the Republic of Singapore to boost the commercial and aviation revenues of airports across the Sultanate of Oman.

The signing ceremony was attended by Eng. Saeed bin Hamoud al Maawali, Minister of Transport, Communications and Information Technology; and Chairman of Oman Airports’ Board of Directors.

The agreement was signed by Eng. Ahmed bin Said Al-Amri, CEO of Oman Airports, and Mr. Eugene Gan, CEO of Changi Airport.

Eng. Ahmed bin Said Al-Amri, CEO of Oman Airports, stated that the agreement aims to enhance the commercial and operational revenues of the airports in the Sultanate. He emphasized that Oman Airports is proactively working to increase operational income by reducing costs, driving transformative changes in revenue streams, and improving airport performance.

