Drydocks World, Dubai’s original shipyard and a DP World company, has launched an emirate-wide competition to name a major new addition to its world-class engineering portfolio—a 5,000-tonne floating crane.

As the largest of its kind in the Middle East and Africa, the crane represents the latest in a series of groundbreaking engineering innovations, underscoring the company’s ongoing commitment to maritime excellence.

Opened in Mina Rashid by the visionary ruler of Dubai, the late Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum, in 1979, Drydocks World stood at the forefront of the UAE’s rise as a global maritime and industrial hub. For over four decades, the shipyard has repaired some of the world’s largest tankers and built cutting-edge floating infrastructure.

Now, Drydocks World is inviting all residents—from engineers and students to poets and business pioneers—to help give this colossal machine a name that reflects its purpose and significance.

The Floating Sheerleg Crane is being constructed by Shanghai Zhenhua Heavy Industries Co. Ltd. (ZPMC) and will be delivered to Dubai in the summer of 2026. But the name must be finalised now, before it is permanently engraved onto the crane during fabrication, becoming part of its identity for decades to come.

Designed to lift loads of up to 5,000 tonnes to a height of 120 metres above water, the floating crane is being hailed as a modern marvel of maritime engineering. Once operational, it will strengthen Drydocks World’s ability to deliver mega maritime and energy projects.

Sultan Ahmed bin Sulayem, Group Chairman and CEO of DP World, said, “This crane is more than machinery. It’s a symbol of Dubai’s ambition, resilience and engineering excellence. We are building something extraordinary. Now we invite the people of Dubai to help give it a name that reflects our shared values, heritage, and vision for the future.”

Captain Rado Antolovic, PhD, CEO of Drydocks World, added, “For over 40 years, Drydocks World has supported the UAE’s rise as a global maritime hub. This new crane represents the next leap forward in scale, capability, and innovation.”

With a maximum lift of 5,000 tonnes, the crane can lift 400 double-decker buses or twenty-five wide-body aircraft. When fully extended, it’s 180-metre reach matches the rooftop height of the iconic Burj Al Arab, placing it among the most powerful and visually impressive cranes in the world.

The competition is open to all residents. Participants are invited to suggest a name with cross-cultural appeal, symbolising strength, maritime heritage, innovation and the UAE’s future.

Entries must include proposed names in Arabic or English, along with a brief explanation of its meaning and inspiration.

Names will be shortlisted by a panel of experts including Drydocks World leadership, Emirati cultural figures, and branding specialists.

With the F1 Championship set for another thrilling ending at the Yas Marina Circuit in December, DP World is giving one lucky fan the chance to win a signed full-size 2025 McLaren Racing helmet.