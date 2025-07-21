Muscat - Focusing on the aeronautical side of the business, Oman Airports is in talks to attract new airlines into the region and create Muscat Airport as a hub for some.

Eng. Ahmed bin Saeed al Amri, CEO of Oman Airports, said that the company is currently discussing with the budget airline Wizz Air the possibility of operating direct flights from European airports to the Sultanate of Oman, including from its hub in Budapest (Hungary), or other European cities. He hoped these routes would be launched soon.

"Oman Airports is working in cooperation with the Embassy of the People's Republic of China in the Sultanate of Oman through incentives and packages to attract China Eastern Airlines to operate direct flights to Muscat, either via Shanghai or Guangzhou."

The airline is also talking to LOT Polish Airlines to operate direct flights between Muscat and Warsaw, and the Civil Aviation Authority is in contact with its Polish counterpart to officially open this route.

The CEO of Oman Airports also indicated that the commercial team, in cooperation with Oman Air, is studying the Vietnamese market and examining its potential and advantages.

Regarding passenger and airline traffic to Salalah Airport, he confirmed that this year has seen a significant increase in arrivals, both during the autumn season via local flights and direct flights from GCC countries, and during the winter season, which attracts direct flights from Scandinavia and Belarus.

Regarding Muscat International Airport, he explained that the number of passengers traveling to the airport is constantly increasing compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic, but there is some decline in the number of transfer passengers due to Oman Air reducing the number of flights and its fleet.

