Abu Dhabi Airports reported on Monday a 13.1% increase in passenger traffic to 15.8 million in the first half of the year, defying periodic disruptions to air transport in the Middle East caused by conflicts.

Abu Dhabi's Zayed International Airport (AUH), the travel hub of the United Arab Emirates' capital city, accounted for the vast majority of the traffic, handling 15.5 million passengers, up 13.2% from the first half of last year.

The number of flights at AUH increased by 11.4% to nearly 94,000 in the six months to June 30.

Abu Dhabi Airports said some new airlines had joined its network of airports, which had increased the number of destinations, particularly to China and India, and noted demand for both tourism and business travel, without giving details.

The increases came despite disruptions including a 12-day war between Israel and Iran last month that triggered airspace closures in some Gulf countries, and forced airlines to suspend and reroute some flights.

Etihad Airways, Abu Dhabi's main carrier, suspended Israel-bound flights for several weeks in June and faced temporary cancellations on routes to Kuwait, Doha, and Saudi Arabia's Dammam.

Low-cost carrier Wizz Air said last week that it would exit its Abu Dhabi operation starting September 1, citing factors including geopolitical instability.

"The first six months of this year have posed some operational challenges," Abu Dhabi Airports CEO Elena Sorlini said in a statement, adding that the company's results demonstrated the resilience of its network.

Abu Dhabi Airports also operates Al Ain International Airport, Al Bateen Executive Airport, Delma Island Airport and Sir Bani Yas Island Airport, besides AUH.

