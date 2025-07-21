The Saudi Ports Authority (Mawani) has announced the addition of CStar Line's new Far East-Red Sea service (FRS1) to Jeddah Islamic Port to enhance the port's competitiveness, expand its maritime network, boost operational efficiency, and solidify its position as a strategic logistics hub on the Red Sea.

The FRS1 service connects Jeddah Islamic Port to five regional and international ports: Ningbo, Shanghai, and Nansha in China; Aqaba in Jordan; and Ain Sokhna in Egypt. It has a capacity of up to 2,000 TEUs.

This move is part of Mawani's efforts to improve the Kingdom's ranking in global performance indicators and support national export activity.

It aligns with the National Transport and Logistics Strategy, which aims to establish Saudi Arabia as a global logistics center and a hub connecting three continents.-TradeArabia News Service

