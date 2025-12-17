ABU DHABI - AD Ports Group on Wednesday signed a Shareholder Agreement with AVESTO Group, one of Tajikistan’s largest private industrial conglomerates, to establish a new joint venture company that will deliver integrated logistics and freight forwarding services across the country.

Under the Shareholder Agreement, the joint venture will act as an asset-light freight forwarder in its initial phase, with exclusive rights to consolidate and manage all freight and logistics activities of AVESTO Group’s subsidiaries, and provide services to third party clients in the market.

AVESTO Group, one of the country’s key private-sector champions, operates more than 30 major businesses and manufacturing plants across various sectors and maintains partnerships with eight leading international joint venture partners.

The joint venture will be established with AD Ports Group holding a 51 percent majority stake and AVESTO Group holding the remaining 49 percent. The partnership is structured in phases to support long-term growth and operational expansion.

Abdulaziz Zayed Al-Shamsi, Regional CEO of AD Ports Group, said that this partnership marks an important milestone in the group's continued expansion across Central Asia. Tajikistan’s growing industrial base and strategic location present significant opportunities for developing advanced logistics capabilities that support regional trade flows.

"Through our collaboration with AVESTO Group, we aim to deliver world-class logistics solutions that strengthen the Middle Corridor and reinforce our position as a global trade enabler," he said.

Muhamad Mirzo, General Director of AVESTO Group, said, “Partnering with a global leader like AD Ports Group allows us to transform Tajikistan’s logistics landscape. Together, we are not just moving freight, we are building a modern strategic gateway that connects Central Asia to global markets and unlocks new economic potential for the entire region.”

The transaction represents a strategic advancement in AD Ports Group’s efforts to expand its Middle Corridor footprint and strengthen east-west trade connectivity.

The partnership enhances the group’s presence in Central Asia, providing access to critical land-based trade networks that connect Tajikistan to regional markets before traversing the Caspian Sea and continuing through Azerbaijan and Georgia toward Europe.