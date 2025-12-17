ASMO, a logistics joint venture between Saudi Aramco and DHL, plans to operate six logistics facilities by 2030 with annual procurement volumes expected to exceed $8 billion, the company said, according to local media outlet Akhbaar24.



The expansion includes three Aramco-owned logistics facilities that ASMO will operate and manage, in addition to three new purpose-built sites that will form part of the venture’s long-term growth strategy.



The company recently began operations at the Central Pipe Yard near Abqaiq, its third logistics facility after taking over Aramco-owned storage sites in Riyadh and Jazan. The new yard spans 5 million square metres with an expected storage capacity of more than 8 million sqm. It will support Aramco’s upstream, downstream, refining, chemicals, marketing and industrial project activities.



(Writing by Majda Muhsen; Editing by Anoop Menon)

