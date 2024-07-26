KUWAIT-- The (KU125) flight bound to Sarajevo, Bosnia and Herzegovina, landed in Kuwait safely after a technical malfunction was reported, said Kuwait Airways on Thursday.

A statement by the Airways said the flight's crew took all measures to ensure the safety of everyone onboard, indicating it was coordinating with passengers to enable them to reach their final destinations.

An investigation was launched to determine the source of the malfunction, the country's national carrier added, expressing gratitude to passengers for their understanding and cooperation. (

All KUNA right are reserved © 2022. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).