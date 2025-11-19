DUBAI -- President of Kuwait's Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud Al-Sabah met on Tuesday with Sheikh Ahmad bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), and chairman and CEO of Emirates Airline and Group.



The meeting, held on the sidelines of Dubai Airshow 2025, focused on cooperation and the technical partnerships in the civil aviation sector, according to a statement from PACA.

Sheikh Humoud Al-Sabah congratulated on the neat organization of the airshow being held between November 17 and 21, and the record deals struck during the event.

The State of Kuwait attaches great importance to regional cooperation and experience sharing, particularly with the sisterly UAE, in realizing the objectives of the PACA strategies and in the run-up to the operation of the new building of Kuwait International Airport, the statement quoted PACA chief as saying.



On his part, Sheikh Ahmad bin Saeed Al Maktoum welcomed the Kuwaiti delegation to the three-day event, praising the depth of relations between the two countries in all areas, notably in the civil aviation sector.



Dubai Airshow 2025, themed "The future Is Here," gathered more than 1,500 exhibitors and 490 military and civilian delegations from 115 countries.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2025. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).