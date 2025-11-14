KUWAIT -- Kuwait's Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) announced on Friday flights will resume at Kuwait International Airport as of 7:45 am local time thanks to better weather conditions and rising horizontal visibility.



The PACA's Spokesman Abdullah Al-Rajhi told KUNA that horizontal visibility had fallen below 100 meters due to dense fog early morning.



He added that some incoming flights were diverted to neighboring countries' airports only to ensure the safety of travelers.

