KUWAIT -- The Public Authority for Civil Aviation (PACA) said Thursday it diverted airplanes due to arrive at Kuwait International Airport to neighboring countries because of heavy fog, which made it impossible for planes to land, out of keenness on passengers' and crew safety.



Heavy fog surrounds Kuwait airport and visibility is less than 100 meters, which affected safe landing or departure, PACA spokesman Abdullah Al-Rajhi told KUNA, which prompted diversion of incoming planes to neighboring countries.

He said normal operation would resume once weather improved, and PACA would update passengers and public through official channels.



Al-Rajhi thanked passengers and airlines for understanding the measures which was taken for their own safety.

All KUNA right are reserved © 2025. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).