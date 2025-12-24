Suhar – The Ministry of Labour (MoL), represented by the Directorate of Labour in North Batinah, organised an awards ceremony to honour 32 companies, walis in the governorate and a number of government entities in recognition of their role in supporting the labour market and strengthening partnership and integration across sectors.

The ceremony was held at Radisson Blu Hotel in Suhar under the patronage of H E Khalid bin Salem al Ghamari, Undersecretary for Labour Affairs in MoL. The event forms part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to enhance cooperation between the public and private sectors, expand employment opportunities, and enhance national competencies in support of sustainable development in the governorate.

In his address, H E Ghamari commended the contributions of the honoured companies, government entities and walis, noting their effective support for employment initiatives and human resource development. He said the recognition reflects the ministry’s appreciation of its strategic partners and their pivotal role in promoting job stability and advancing the labour market.

Speaking at the gathering, Ahmed bin Salem al Hajri, Director General of the Directorate of Labour in North Batinah, said Omanisation has evolved beyond a regulatory requirement to become a strategic national direction aligned with the vision of building a knowledge-based economy and creating a work environment capable of absorbing and developing youth talent.

Hajri informed that the selection of the honoured companies was based on clear criteria, including compliance with Omanisation targets for 2024 and 2025, adherence to the Omani Labour Law and its executive regulations, and their active role in social responsibility initiatives that support sustainable development.

He also appreciated the continued support of the North Batinah Governor’s Office, offices of the walis and government entities, praising their cooperation in implementing labour programmes and initiatives.

At the conclusion of the ceremony, certificates of appreciation were presented to the honoured companies, walis and government entities, with emphasis placed on the importance of sustaining joint efforts to achieve labour market objectives.

