Riyadh – Saudi Arabia’s mega project NEOM has completed its underground parking and light rail systems ahead of schedule in July 2024.

Utilising ten high-capacity rotary drilling rigs from XCMG Machinery, the project achieved great progress, with each rig completing three piles per day, according to a press release.

The efficient completion of the underground parking and light rail systems underscores NEOM's commitment to sustainable transportation solutions.

XCMG's rotary drilling rigs, including four XR500E units and two each of XR600E, XR320D, and XR400D units, played a crucial role in this success, handling deep foundations in challenging sandy conditions.

The XR600E, the largest tonnage drilling rig deployed at NEOM and the largest model exported from China, demonstrated exceptional performance by completing tasks two weeks ahead of schedule, despite arriving a month later than other machinery.

These rigs managed pile foundations ranging from 60 to 90 metres deep and 2-2.5 metres in diameter, showcasing their reliability and efficiency.

This achievement supports NEOM's goal of creating a zero-carbon city with sustainable energy use. The project employs over 140,000 construction workers and has been pushing boundaries with cutting-edge technology since its inception in 2017.

XCMG's large-tonnage rotary drilling machines are equipped with powerful turbocharged engines, ensuring optimal power and high efficiency.

Their multi-pump coordination and large torque power heads make them ideal for major infrastructure projects, including high-rise buildings, high-speed railways, and large bridges.

In April 2024, NEOM received a SAR 10 billion revolving credit facility (RCF) to support short-term financing requirements.

