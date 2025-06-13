The Federal Government has reaffirmed Nigeria’s commitment to the development of the rail sector for sustainable economic growth.

Speaking at the 16th International Infrastructure Investment And Construction Forum (IIICF), in Macao, China, the Minister Of Transportation, Senator Said Ahmed Alkali called on Chinese and other foreign investors to invest in Nigeria’s railway infrastructure such as the power supply schemes, integrated security solutions, and real-time monitoring systems to secure the corridors and ensure reliable service delivery.

Alkali said Nigeria has embraced sustainability in its railway development strategy and is retrofitting locomotives to accommodate hybrid propulsion systems powered by Compressed Natural Gas (CNG).

“Infrastructure is not just about tracks and trains. For our railway system to function optimally, there is a need for investments in dedicated power supply schemes, integrated security solutions, and real-time monitoring systems to secure the corridors and ensure reliable service delivery. These are areas ripe for private sector participation and public-private partnerships.

“China has been a trusted friend and partner, and we look forward to deeper collaboration that builds not just railways, but bridges of opportunity, peace, and shared progress.

“I invite global investors, financiers, and infrastructure developers here to consider Nigeria not merely as a market, but as a strategic hub for African regional connectivity, a country that believes in partnerships that empower and transform.

“Together, through enhanced connectivity and win-win cooperation, we can build a future where our railways and other modes of land transport carry not just goods and people, but also the promise of a prosperous tomorrow.”

Speaking on the theme of the event, the minister said, “The theme of this year’s Forum is particularly apt, as nations around the world increasingly realise that no economy thrives in isolation.

“The critical role of connectivity in transportation infrastructure, especially railway systems, cannot be overemphasised.

“At the heart of this connectivity is cooperation. A cooperation that must be mutual. A cooperation that must be strategic. A cooperation that, in the words of this year’s theme, must be on win-win approach,” he stated.

The Minister further stated that “Nigeria has found such cooperation in its partnership with the People’s Republic of China. Through deliberate collaboration anchored in mutual respect and shared interests, Nigeria and China have embarked on transformational infrastructure projects that are enhancing regional integration, unlocking economic potential, and delivering tangible benefits to our people.

“A prime example of this partnership is the Lagos–Kano Standard Gauge Railway Project, which is a flagship initiative under Nigeria’s railway modernisation programme undertaken by the China Civil Engineering Construction Company (CCECC). This ambitious corridor has been segmented for implementation, and I am pleased to report remarkable milestones:

“The Abuja–Kaduna Railway Line, the first completed segment, has been operational since 2016, becoming a vital link for passengers and cargo in Northern Nigeria. The Lagos–Ibadan Railway Line, completed and inaugurated in 2021, is now enhancing commercial activity between Nigeria’s largest commercial city and its hinterland. Construction is currently ongoing on the Kaduna–Kano Railway Line, with notable progress being recorded despite funding challenges.

“However, for the full benefits of this transformative corridor to be realised, it is imperative to complete the remaining segment: Ibadan–Minna–Abuja. This strategic link is the last piece in the Lagos–Kano corridor and will, upon completion, enhance inter-regional trade, reduce logistics costs, and improve trans-African connectivity. We, therefore, call on our Chinese partners to once again lend their support, both financial and technica,l to bring this critical segment to life.

“The Nigeria-China railway cooperation is a shining example of how bilateral infrastructure partnerships can transform nations. For China, this has not only strengthened its global Belt and Road Initiative but also deepened trade relations, expanded cultural exchanges, and fostered goodwill between our peoples.

“As we look to the future, Nigeria remains open and eager to attract strategic partners to develop additional corridors for standard gauge railways.”

He said several feasibility studies have been completed by the Ministry of Transportation and present investment-ready opportunities, including: “Port Harcourt–Maiduguri Railway with Branch Lines (2,163km), Aba–Owerri–Nnewi–Onitsha–Awka–Enugu–Abakaliki Corridor (254km), Kano–Nguru–Gashua–Damaturu–Gamboru-Ngala Line (740km), Lagos–Ibadan–Abuja High-Speed Rail Line (605km), Illela–Sokoto–Jega–Yauri–Makera–Minna Line (408km), Zaria–Funtua–Gasua–Kaura Namoda–Sokoto–Illela–Birnin Koni Corridor (520km), Calabar–Ikom–Obudu–Ogoja–Wukari–Yola–Maiduguri Route.

“Concession opportunities for existing narrow-gauge systems, such as the Lagos–Kano Western LineThese corridors span critical mineral, agricultural, and commercial zones, offering tremendous return on investment for any committed partner,” Alkali stated.

