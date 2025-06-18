The Department of Municipalities and Transport (DMT) of Abu Dhabi is expected to award major road infrastructure packages under the Musaffah Industrial Regional Road Network Improvements project in the third quarter of 2025.

The design-build tenders for Package 1 and Package 2 were issued on 11 March with a bid submission deadline of 13 June 2025.

“The contract awards are expected in August 2025,” a source aware of the details said.

He said Package 1 covers the design and build of improvements along 8th Street in the Musaffah Industrial area with completion targeted for the first quarter of 2027.

Package 2 involves the construction and completion of road works along the E30 corridor (IC04 to IC01 with completion scheduled by the third quarter of 2027.

(Reporting by Deva Palanisamy; Editing by Anoop Menon)

(anoop.menon@lseg.com)

