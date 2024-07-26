Riyadh: The General Transport Authority (TGA) announced today that the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s railway network experienced record passenger numbers in the second quarter of 2024.



Last year, over 9.3 million people opted for train travel, marking a 13 percent increase compared to the previous year. Out of this total, 2.4 million passengers chose to use intercity services, while 6.9 million journeyed within urban areas.



Freight rail transport also saw significant growth, with over 6.9 million tons of goods and minerals carried in the second quarter, a 9 percent increase from the same period in 2023.



Expanding the Kingdom’s railway network will facilitate smoother passenger and goods movement, provide safe and efficient transportation options, and help reduce carbon emissions.