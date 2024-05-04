The weather in UAE on Saturday (May 4) is expected to be fair to partly cloudy in general, and cloudy at times over southern areas, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

There is also a probability of light rainfall.

It is likely to be humid by night and Sunday morning over some internal and coastal areas, with a probability of fog or mist formation.

Internal areas will report a maximum temperature of 41ºC while it can reach up to 26ºC in the mountains, NCM has predicted.

Temperature will reach up to 36ºC both in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

Light to moderate winds, freshening at times, are expected to blow in the country.

The sea will be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.

