Muscat: Some wilayats of Muscat Governorate experienced light to moderate rainfall on Monday with the Wilayat of Seeb reporting the heaviest rainfall.

This was due to the influence of cumulonimbus clouds forming over the Sea of Oman and affecting the Sultanate of Oman.

Oman Met Office said that the latest satellite images show continued flow of clouds over the northern governorates bringing chances of scattered rain in the governorates of Musandam, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, Muscat and parts of the Hajar Mountains. There are also chances of low clouds or fog forming late at night and in the early morning over parts of the governorates of Al Buraimi, Al Dhahirah, South Al Sharqiyah, Al Wusta and Dhofar which may reduce horizontal visibility.

Jabal Shams in the Wilayat of Al Hamra recorded the lowest temperature of -4.0 degrees Celsius while the highest temperature was 29.6 degrees Celsius in Al Mazyouna in Dhofar Governorate.

2026 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

