Musandam: Clouds continue to advance over the northern governorates of the Sultanate, with chances of scattered rainfall over parts of Musandam, North Al Batinah, South Al Batinah, and Muscat, according to the Civil Aviation Authority.

In an update issued at 9:15 am on Sunday, the authority said satellite imagery shows dense cloud formations over parts of Musandam, leading to scattered rainfall that may be accompanied by thunderstorms at times. Similar chances of intermittent rain are expected over the Sea of Oman coast during the coming period.

The forecast also indicates the possibility of low clouds forming late at night and during the early morning hours over parts of Al Wusta and Dhofar governorates.

Authorities have warned of reduced horizontal visibility during periods of fog formation and urged motorists and road users to exercise caution, particularly during early morning hours.

