ABU DHABI: The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) has forecast that tomorrow’s weather will range from partly cloudy to generally cloudy in some northern and eastern regions, with a chance of light rainfall.

The Centre also indicated a slight decrease in temperatures, with increased humidity expected overnight and on Tuesday morning in certain coastal and inland areas, raising the possibility of fog or light fog formation.

Winds will be light to moderate, occasionally becoming active.

Sea conditions in the Arabian Gulf are expected to be rough to moderate, while the Sea of Oman will be slight to moderate.