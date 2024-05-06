In his capacity as the Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister, issued Decision No. (02) of 2024 reconstituting the Board of Directors of the ‘Digital School', one of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

As per the Decision, the Board will be chaired by Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications.

Other members of the Board include Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Emirates Red Crescent; Huda Al Hashemi, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Affairs; Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation for International Development Affairs; Aisha Abdulla Miran, Director-General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority in Dubai; Dr. Mohammed Qassem, Director of Dubai Future Academy; Dr. Waleed Al Ali, Senior Advisor at Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives.

According to the Decision, the Board serves for a term of three years effective from the date of issuance of the Decision. Members of the Board will continue to serve in their positions until they are reappointed, or a new Board of Directors is formed for the Digital School. The Board of Directors is responsible for managing the Digital School in accordance with the procedures outlined in the school's bylaws.

Launched in November 2020 by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the Digital School is a strategic educational initiative aimed at providing digital learning options for students, especially in remote and developing areas. Using advanced learning technologies backed by learning science and artificial intelligence, the Digital School seeks to introduce a new learning experience to students most in need. The initiative aims to empower students living in refugee camps and marginalised communities with a rich and dynamic digital education aligned with national and global school systems.

The Digital School continues to expand its reach, with over 160,000 students enrolled and services provided in more than 13 countries. Additionally, it has successfully trained more than 2,500 digital teachers, and its educational and training content is accessible in four languages: Arabic, English, French, and Spanish.