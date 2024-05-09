DUBAI - The Dubai Public Prosecution (DPP) and e& Enterprise have signed a partnership agreement to implement an innovative, centralised digital system to streamline remote investigation and litigation in Dubai.

Operated by the DPP via a central operations hub, the pioneering platform will be integrated with the systems of key stakeholders including Dubai Courts, Dubai Police and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).

The project is in line with Dubai's commitment to develop and modernise the judicial system following the highest international standards. It also reflects the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to raise excellence in Dubai's judicial system and establish it as the world's fastest and most efficient in delivering judicial services.

The agreement was signed by Counsellor Dr. Ali Humaid bin Khatam, Senior Advocate General, Head of the Remote Investigation and Litigation System Project Team, and Salvador Anglada, CEO of e& Enterprise.

Counsellor Dr. bin Khatam said, "We have commenced the initial phases of implementing the innovative project, which stands as the world's first of its kind and represents a pioneering advancement in the judicial sector. This intelligent, integrated platform links diverse stakeholders and will be managed by the Dubai Public Prosecution from a central operations hub."

He added that the hub will oversee, coordinate, and document operations, facilitating rapid decision-making and ensuring alignment of all involved parties with the project's objectives.

Bin Khatam stated that implementing the new system is an essential step towards DPP's commitment to accelerating judicial procedures while improving vital processes such as data collection and generating important statistics such as the number of cases handled remotely and the duration of each investigation.

He further explained that the centralised operations room will enhance investigation processes by managing appointments scheduled by the prosecutor, which will be displayed within the operations room and coordinated with relevant parties.

Similarly, for court proceedings, the system schedules sessions and facilitates coordination with partners, including the police, judge, and prosecutor. The platform allows direct system access and provides an external link for seamless participation by external parties, he noted.

He added, "Scheduled for completion by 2026, this initiative aims to enhance the efficiency of our investigation and litigation processes, strengthen the judicial system, and improve justice delivery in the emirate, focusing on speed, accuracy, and integrity. Moreover, it ensures operational resilience during crises. Dubai Public Prosecution remains fully committed to supporting the project as per the agreement and contributing to its success."

Anglada said, "We are thrilled to partner with Dubai Public Prosecution to aid their digital transformation. Leveraging our expertise in innovative technology, we aim to equip them with a state-of-the-art platform that primarily enhances their operational capabilities and overall efficiency, accessibility, and quality of services. Our joint efforts mark a significant step towards realising a more accessible, efficient, and progressive vision of the law in our interconnected and rapidly evolving world."

The innovative platform will deliver a unified investigation and litigation system accessible remotely. Key features of the system include centralised storage, archiving capabilities, and the capacity to schedule remote interviews and reserve spaces in multiple locations, including police stations, prisons, courts, and DPP investigation rooms.