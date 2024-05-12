In continuation of the agenda of the Sharjah Consultative Council (SCC) in its ninth session as part of its regular proceedings in the eleventh legislative term, at its headquarters in the city of Sharjah, headed by His Excellency Dr. Abdullah Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the SCC, discussed the policy of the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority (SFRA).

Ali Ahmed Abu Ghazin, Chairman of the SFRA, spoke about the authority’s objectives contained in the provisions of Decree Law No. 3 of 2022 regarding the organisation of the Sharjah Fish Resources Authority, issued on September 1, 2022.

Then he touched on presenting the authority’s policies and services and pointed out that the authority undertakes many tasks and responsibilities that play an important and effective role in reviving and advancing the fishing profession and working to achieve food security and development.

The SFRA, through its roles, aims to achieve four goals: preserving and developing fish resources in the Emirate; achieving and developing food security; reviving and advancing the fishing profession; and supporting cooperative shops by selling fishing materials at competitive prices.

Abu Ghazin answered questions and inquiries raised by the house members about its plans, policies, missions, activities and objectives.

He explained that the authority is working to implement the visions and directives of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, to support fishermen and create the ideal environment for practicing the fishing profession, upgrading it and developing it in a way that contributes to achieving food security and supporting workers in this sector as it is a financial resource for them and part of it. It is a major part of the economic activity in the Emirate, which is witnessing remarkable development and growth in all fields.