UAE - Avenew Development has announced the launch of Modo, the first phase of its over AED1.3 billion ($354 million) flagship project, Avenew 888, located in the rapidly expanding Dubai South residential district.

This groundbreaking project represents a new era of urban living in Dubai South, creating a place where residents can truly live, grow, and feel at home, said the developer.

A dynamic neighborhood, Avenew 888 integrates residential, commercial, and recreational spaces, offering a prime location for those seeking a modern way of living. Spread across five architecturally distinct buildings, it offers a dynamic blend of wellbeing, connection and modern elegance.

Unveiling the new phase, Avenew Development said Modo will comprise 217 units, including stylish one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as two- and three-bedroom duplexes.

These refined living spaces blend comfort with modern sophistication, featuring floor-to-ceiling windows that flood interiors with natural light and spacious balconies with panoramic views, it stated.

With the launch of Modo, Avenew sets the tone for a new generation of living where thoughtfully designed residences, expansive green spaces, and vibrant communal areas come together to create a truly integrated lifestyle experience.

Speaking on the occasion, Rasha Hassan, Managing Partner of Avenew Development, said: "Avenew 888 reflects our commitment to crafting forward-thinking communities that put people and wellness at the heart of design."

"Through innovative design, premium amenities, and a focus on connection and wellbeing, we're setting new standards for what modern urban living should be. Modo marks the beginning of a transformative journey that will reshape how people experience home in Dubai South," stated Hassan.

The project offers residents a private space to engage in endless activities, blending tranquility with dynamic living. Its amenities include:

●Wellness and recreation: Indoor and outdoor gyms, half basketball court, ping pong table, and two large adult pools with comfortable seating areas

●Family-friendly spaces: Dedicated children's pool, kids' play areas, and safe recreational zones

●Community living: BBQ zones, amphitheatre, social hubs, and winding paths through carefully crafted green landscapes

●Pet-friendly environment: Dedicated dog park with spacious, well-maintained zones for play and exercise and

●Commercial convenience: Curated selection of retail stores and services seamlessly integrated throughout the complex.

"With prices starting at AED800,000, Avenew 888 offers exceptional value. The community will unfold in three thoughtfully planned phases, with Modo laying the foundation for a lifestyle that’s connected, inspiring, and future-focused," stated Hassan.

"The remaining two phases will be unveiled soon, each building upon the vision introduced in this debut release," she added.

