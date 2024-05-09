ABU DHABI - The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) was able to amicably resolve approximately 61.3% of family disputes presented to family guidance committees during 2023, which amounted to 15,667 family disputes, while referring 5,969 cases to the competent courts.

This initiative underscores ADJD's commitment to fostering a culture of tolerance and promoting amicable conflict resolution to safeguard family unity and stability.

Counselor Yousef Saeed Al Abri, Undersecretary of ADJD, underscored the department's dedication to promoting alternative dispute resolution practices in line with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of ADJD, aimed at enhancing family stability, cohesion, and societal harmony.

Counselor Al-Abri noted that the Abu Dhabi Judicial Department will keep carrying out its initiatives to promote a culture of alternative dispute resolution, come to reconciliation agreements, and settle disputes by mutual consent without reference to the competent courts.

Moreover, the department's diverse awareness campaigns and initiatives have played a pivotal role in achieving high rates of amicable settlements. For instance, the "Reconciliation is Good" campaign conducted 47 family awareness workshops last year, positively impacting approximately 4,000 individuals.