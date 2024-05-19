The Ministry of Commerce and Industry said Saturday it communicated notifications to business owners via Sahel app requesting them to log accurate data on actual beneficiary stakeholders in a bid to improve business environment.

The move aims also to prevent suspicious transactions, including money laundering, improve the economic capacity of the state and help the auditing agencies do their mandate, according to a press release from the Ministry.

Business owners are requested to disclose the accurate data of the registered stakeholders whether the beneficiaries had previous registration at the Ministry or not.

They have one week, starting from receiving a Sahel notification, to complete the process of logging the data via the following link Ereg.moci.gov.kw, the statement added.

