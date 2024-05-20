Asia shares touch two-year top as China plans property boost

Brent crude futures touched a one-week high of $84.14 a barrel in early trade

Dollar steady as traders await clues on US rate path

The Japanese yen started the week on the back foot

Gold prices climb to record high on US rate-cut optimism

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $2,430.19 per ounce

Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets rise while Saudi bourse holds steady

The Qatari benchmark index was up 0.1%

Oil prices climb amid uncertainty over Iran president's fate

Brent rose 26 cents, or 0.3% to $84.24 a barrel

Wall St Week Ahead: Stock market's record-setting rebound may have further to go

Fresh signs of a cooling economy calmed inflation worries in May, helping all three major U.S. stock indexes rise to records this week

