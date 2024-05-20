PHOTO
Asia shares touch two-year top as China plans property boost
Brent crude futures touched a one-week high of $84.14 a barrel in early trade
Dollar steady as traders await clues on US rate path
The Japanese yen started the week on the back foot
Gold prices climb to record high on US rate-cut optimism
Spot gold was up 0.6% at $2,430.19 per ounce
Mideast Stocks: Most Gulf markets rise while Saudi bourse holds steady
The Qatari benchmark index was up 0.1%
Oil prices climb amid uncertainty over Iran president's fate
Brent rose 26 cents, or 0.3% to $84.24 a barrel
Wall St Week Ahead: Stock market's record-setting rebound may have further to go
Fresh signs of a cooling economy calmed inflation worries in May, helping all three major U.S. stock indexes rise to records this week
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon