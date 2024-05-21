Stocks inch lower, dollar firm as Fed focus intensifies; crypto soars

Gold inched back towards Monday's all-time peak

Oil prices fall on fear of high US interest rates depressing demand

Brent crude futures declined 12 cents, or 0.1%, to $83.34 a barrel

Dollar steady; ether fuels crypto rally

Cryptocurrencies rallied, led by a surge in ether on growing anticipation of an impending approval of spot ether exchange-traded funds

Gold hovers near record high on growing rate-cut bets

Spot gold was up 0.1% at $2,428.14 per ounce

Bitcoin rises to $70,206

Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network, rose 13.3% on Monday to $3500

US Stocks: Nasdaq hits record, S&P ticks higher with Nvidia results eyed

Nvidia up as brokerages raise PT ahead of results on Wed

