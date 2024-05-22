PHOTO
Asia stocks edge up on Nvidia hopes, NZ dollar jumps
Markets cautious as much rides on Nvidia earnings
US Stocks: Stocks end slightly higher after Fed comments, ahead of Nvidia
Lowe's warns of margin pressure in Q2
Gold prices hold steady on Fed rate outlook
Spot gold held its ground at $2,422.45 per ounce, as of 0106 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of 2,449.89 on Monday
Oil slips for third session on likely 'higher for longer' US rates
Brent crude futures were down 43 cents, or 0.5%, to $82.45 a barrel
US SEC asks exchanges to fine-tune ether ETF filings in positive sign for approval, say sources
The price of ether jumped as much as 18% Monday and was up another 8.6% at $3,802 late Tuesday morning
Dollar steady as Fed urges patience; kiwi jumps on hawkish RBNZ outlook
The bank now sees its official cash rate at 5.54% in June 2025 compared with the previous 5.33%
