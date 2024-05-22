Asia stocks edge up on Nvidia hopes, NZ dollar jumps

Markets cautious as much rides on Nvidia earnings

US Stocks: Stocks end slightly higher after Fed comments, ahead of Nvidia

Lowe's warns of margin pressure in Q2

Gold prices hold steady on Fed rate outlook

Spot gold held its ground at $2,422.45 per ounce, as of 0106 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of 2,449.89 on Monday

Oil slips for third session on likely 'higher for longer' US rates

Brent crude futures were down 43 cents, or 0.5%, to $82.45 a barrel

US SEC asks exchanges to fine-tune ether ETF filings in positive sign for approval, say sources

The price of ether jumped as much as 18% Monday and was up another 8.6% at $3,802 late Tuesday morning

Dollar steady as Fed urges patience; kiwi jumps on hawkish RBNZ outlook

The bank now sees its official cash rate at 5.54% in June 2025 compared with the previous 5.33%

