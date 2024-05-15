Stocks rise, dollar drifts ahead of US inflation report

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.38%

Gold prices edge lower as traders eye US data for Fed clues

Spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,355.24 per ounce

Dollar droops ahead of crucial CPI test; yen under pressure

Cryptocurrency bitcoin was little change at $61,636

Oil prices up on wildfires in Canada, US inventories drawdown expectations

Brent crude futures were up 34 cents, or 0.4% at $82.71 a barrel

US Stocks: Nasdaq hits record close after Powell reassures investors, CPI in focus

Producer prices up more than expected in April

North Korea laundered $147.5mln in stolen crypto in March, say UN experts

North Korea has been under U.N. sanctions since 2006

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon