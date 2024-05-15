PHOTO
Stocks rise, dollar drifts ahead of US inflation report
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.38%
Gold prices edge lower as traders eye US data for Fed clues
Spot gold was down 0.1% at $2,355.24 per ounce
Dollar droops ahead of crucial CPI test; yen under pressure
Cryptocurrency bitcoin was little change at $61,636
Oil prices up on wildfires in Canada, US inventories drawdown expectations
Brent crude futures were up 34 cents, or 0.4% at $82.71 a barrel
US Stocks: Nasdaq hits record close after Powell reassures investors, CPI in focus
Producer prices up more than expected in April
North Korea laundered $147.5mln in stolen crypto in March, say UN experts
North Korea has been under U.N. sanctions since 2006
